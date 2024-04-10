Police looking for home invasion suspect

XENIA — The Xenia Police Division is looking for a man suspected of a home invasion April 6.

According to police, the suspect allegedly broke into a home in the 2200 block of Mississippi Drive in the subdivision commonly referred to as the “states,” and assaulted the resident. The suspect — described in the police report as a tall, slender male — was also seen on security cameras walking around a nearby property.

The alleged victim told police that she was startled by a 1:30 a.m. knock on the door that she did not answer. Hours later, the resident said she awoke from a nap on the couch to see a “tall, skinny man” in the house a few feet away. The suspect allegedly told the women he was going to rape her at which time the woman began screaming.

The report indicates that before any assault took place, the assailant then stopped and said “you won’t call the cops” before he fled out a back sliding door. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a hoodie, light-colored sweatpants, and a paper medical mask.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and searched the yard and surrounding area but did not locate the suspect.