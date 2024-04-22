Weekend sports results, upcoming schedules — Sports Digest: April 23, 2024

RESULTS

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook 4, Greeneview 1

Paul Smith threw a five-hitter to shut down the Rams’ lineup.

Braeden Gill and Nick Hassid combined to strike out four Golden Eagles in the loss.

Fairborn 9, Greenon 2

A six-run sixth saw the Skyhawks plate a run on four consecutive plate appearances to pull away for the win.

Xavier McDougle started and pitched three shutout innings with two strikeouts.

Legacy Christian 14, Trotwood 2

David Cancino had three RBI and Timothy Chavies went 4-for-4 in the win.

Justin Harphant went the distance and struck out 13 batters.

Emmanuel Christian 8, Yellow Springs 2

Antonio Chaiten had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Brady Baker had Yellow Springs’ only RBI.

Xenia 27, Stebbins 1

20 hits for Xenia was led by three-hit games from Emery Lane, Adam Newell, Aidan Solis and Cayden Smith.

Brant Dudler, Evan Harbison and Draylon Williamson combined to pitch a two-hitter.

Girls Lacrosse

Mariemont 12, Beavercreek 4

Softball

Beavercreek 12, Shawnee 0

Haley Ferguson dominated in the circle and at the plate.

She struck out 12 hitters in her five innings of work, and swung her way to a 2-for-2 day with two walks, a home run, double and four RBI.

Tecumseh 13, Cedarville 3

Katelyn Reed hit a home run for Cedarville.

Ryleigh Burnett also drove in a run.

Carlisle 10, Greeneview 9

The Rams gave up a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning that proved to be the winning run.

Greenview got a three-hit game by Kennedy Dean, and three RBI from Madison Leslie.

Legacy Christian 21, Meadowdale 2

Esther and Olivia Augustine both had inside-the-park home runs in the win.

Emily McFadden allowed no hits in her three innings as the started and struck out five.

Stebbins 13, Xenia 2

Dakota Wagner had a RBI double for Xenia.

Xenia did not allow an earned run.

Dayton Christian 20, Yellow Springs 3

The Bulldogs weren’t able to hold onto an early lead in the home loss.

Isabella Millhoan retired the two batters she faced in relief.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek 5, Wayne 0

Tippecanoe 5, Fairborn 0

Troy 5, Fairborn 0

Greeneview 3, Northeastern 2

Miami Valley 3, Legacy Christian 2

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 8, Wayne 0

Owen Roether struck out 10 in six innings on the mound.

Beavercreek added five runs in the seventh, capped by Ethan Papalios scoring two on a double.

Ross 14, Bellbrook 1

Bellbrook shuffled through six different pitchers, but couldn’t find the right arm to shut down the Rams.

Tyler Raker drove in the only run.

Cedarville 10, Mechanicsburg 7

Tyler Cross went 4-for-5 to set up Cedarville from the leadoff spot and propel them to the win.

Jake Winter drove in three runs and Mason Johnson and James Dray both had two RBI.

Butler 14, Fairborn 0

Fairborn was held to five hits and no walks in the loss.

Nick Cunningham and Cayden Osborne both had two-hit games.

West Jefferson 10, Greeneview 9

The Rams gave up eight runs in the final two innings in a wild scoring affair.

Max Penrod had three RBI and one of three triples for Greeneview, along with Chase Walker and Keegan Phillips.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek 16, Oakwood 8

The Beavers got five goals by Maddox Johnson and three from Asher Pearson.

Chase Baker made six saves in net.

Softball

Beavercreek 10, Wayne 0

Ferguson pitched a one-hitter with nine punch outs. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate, all doubles and had two RBI.

Jayden O’Neal and Olivia Blackmore both scored twice.

Ross 4, Bellbrook 1

Kelsey Kennedy and Moallory Horvath both had two-hit games for Bellbrook.

Chasidt Stewart allowed 12 hits but no walks.

Mechanicsburg 12, Cedarville 0

Cedarville had a no-hitter toss against them, with Chloe Miller’s walk as the only baserunner.

Brooke Atkins had four strikeouts in the circle.

Fairborn 9, Butler 8

The Skyhawks outlasted Butler at home to hand them its first loss in league play.

Hailey Webb went 4-for-4 with four RBI, including a home run and double, while striking out 10 batters in the circle.

West Jefferson 13, Greeneview 3

Greeneview ran into an off day in allowing a seven-run second to fall too far behind.

Mya Simpson, Alexa Climie and Leslie all had a hit for the Rams.

Legacy Christian 23, Trotwood 2

The Knights as a team were 31-for-42 at the plate and only had two extra base hits in the win.

Ali Solomon and Liz Miller both had five-hit games at the top of the lineup.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 13, Xenia 2

Beavercreek bats got going late thanks to a 3-for-4 game by Gavin Grimm with three RBI.

Cayden Smith and Devin Siebel drove in the Xenia runs.

Fairborn 15, Stebbins 0

Reuben Marquess and Andrew Schmidt both had three RBI in the win.

McDougle had a three-hit game with a triple.

Perry 4, Greeneview 2

Greeneview got the potential tying run on base in the seventh but could not extend the game.

Landon Gardner threw threw three shutout innings in relief to keep his team close.

Legacy Christian 7, Madison 1

Jacob Thompson pitched a complete game and struck out nine batters with no walks.

Josh King, along with Thompson, had two RBI at the plate.

Legacy Christian 19, Ponitz 2

Adriel Angel, Nate Whitt and King all had three hits in the win.

Michael Little drove in five runs and Harphant had three RBI.

Boys Lacrosse

Pickerington Central 15, Beavercreek 14 (OT)

Logan Grant had four goals and four assists in the tight contest.

Andrew LeBlanc scored three times.

Softball

Madison Plains 13, Cedarville 2 (Game 1)

Madison Plains 8, Cedarville 4 (Game 2)

Elizabeth Caraway had a three-hit game in the opener.

Ryleigh Burnett added a triple, and Lydia Betts and Adyson Rodgers both had one RBI.

Sidney 19, Xenia 3

The only hit for Xenia came off the bat of Addison Edwards, but the team drew 11 walks.

Emma Slone had four strikeouts during her four innings in the circle.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Grahama at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Catholic Central at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Springboro, 7 p.m.

Softball

Badin at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Catholic Central at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Stebbins at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 4 p.m.

Ross at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Trotwood at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

West Jefferson at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Legacy Christian, Xenia at PR Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Oakwood Tri Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville at East Clinton Invite, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Ohio Dominican at Cedarville (DH), 12 p.m.

Ohio State at Wright State, 3 p.m.

Golf

Cedarville at G-MAC Championships, 9 a.m.

Softball

Cedarville at Wayne State (DH), 2:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Piqua, 5 p.m.

Fairfield Leesburg at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Butler at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Springboro at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Carroll at Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

Softball

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Fenwick, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Piqua, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Butler at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Northwestern at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Bellefontaine at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenon, 4:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville, Fairborn, Greeneview at Greeneview Invite, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Golf

Cedarville at G-MAC Championships, 9 a.m.

Track and Field

Central State at SIAC Championships, 9 a.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Trotwood, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Pickerington Central, 6 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook at Clinton Massie, 5 p.m.

Madison Plains at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Northmont at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Alter at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Valley View at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Greenon at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Wayne Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Little Miami Invite, 4:30 p.m.