Registration still open for Party On Your Paper workshop

FAIRBORN — Fairborn locals have a chance to step outside their comfort zone with the three-day Trish McKinney Workshop from May 6-8. The workshop, put on by the Fairborn Art Association (FAA), will focus on gel printing, transparent acrylics, mixed media, and collage styles.

The workshop, titled Party On Your Paper, will teach students the importance of negative painting, lost and found edges, color theory, and strong design throughout the course.

The class is not for the faint of heart, according to the FAA, and potential students must bring some of their own supplies to go with the supplies and instruction of McKinney. There is also a fee of $200 for FAA members or $225 for non-members for the three-day class. Examples of some of the artwork can be found online at www.trishmckinney.com/partyonyourpaper.

McKinney will bring all paints needed for students, but students are welcome to bring their own Golden Fluid Acrylic Paint in their favorite colors. The first day of class will consist of working with primarily heavy-body acrylics, and fluid acrylics for the rest of the workshop.

Required supplies each student must bring include one-two brayers, white gift-wrap tissue paper, a water container, water spray bottle, paper towels, blow dryer, printing board, and four-five sheets of paper. Specific requirements and recommendations for equipment is available on the registration form which can be found at the Fairborn Art Association Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fairbornart.

McKinney will bring her own golden open acrylic and fluid acrylic paints for students to use, as well as gel press printing plates, brushes, matte medium, gesso, stencils, stamps, textural mark-making tools, reference photos, handouts, ephemra, and more for a complete exposure to the unique styles of art and techniques for students to flex their creative muscles. Students can also bring their own reference photos for their artwork, although it is recommended to stay away from complicated scenes without a strong light source.

Interested artists-to-be can contact Shirlee Bauer for questions and registration forms at [email protected]. A non-refundable deposit of $40 must be made by May 1 in order to complete registration.

McKinney is an award-winning artist both nationally and internationally with extensive experience teaching students in a variety of styles. She is also a Signature member of the Ohio Watercolor Society and has juried multiple exhibits. She is a published illustrator and author, as well as a member of the Gel Press Creative Team, among other accolades.

The workshop will be held at the Fairborn Art Association from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gallery is located in the rear of the Fairborn Senior Apartment Building, 221 N. Central Ave.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.