WSU set for spring graduation

FAIRBORN — Nearly 1,500 students are expected to graduate during Wright State University’s spring commencement ceremonies in the Wright State University Nutter Center on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27.

The 1,494 graduates will join more than 120,000 Wright State alumni all over Ohio, across the nation and around the world. Wright State will hold two spring commencement ceremonies in the Nutter Center. The graduate ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, while the undergraduate ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27.

Tickets are not required to attend, but graduates are asked to limit their number of guests to no more than 14 people so that everyone can be accommodated. Seating in the Wright State Nutter Center will be first-come, first-served. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the start of each ceremony.

The commencement ceremonies can be watched online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The recorded videos will also be available on Wright State’s YouTube channel after the ceremonies.

The commencement ceremonies will feature a short congratulatory video from Gov. Mike DeWine.

Wright State’s spring class of 2024 includes graduates with 990 bachelor’s degrees, 479 master’s degrees, 30 associate degrees, and 17 doctoral degrees.

The classes feature 248 international students from 22 different countries. India boasts the largest number of international graduates with 205.

Eight students are the youngest graduates of the class at 19 years old. Four earned bachelor’s degrees in biological sciences, biochemistry and molecular biology, physiology and neuroscience, and technical and applied studies. Four others earned associate degrees in business and administration. The oldest graduate is 67, having earned a bachelor’s degree in music.

Graduates by college:

College of Health, Education and Human Services — 379.

College of Engineering and Computer Science — 333.

College of Liberal Arts — 216.

College of Science and Mathematics — 198.

Raj Soin College of Business — 177.

Lake Campus — 146.

Boonshoft School of Medicine — 49 (bachelor’s and master’s degrees only).

The ceremonies will also be broadcast live on WSU-TV on Time Warner Cable channel 21.105 in the university’s residence halls and Fairborn and regionally on AT&T Uverse channel 99 in the Dayton tab.