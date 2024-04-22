Beavercreek boys, girls win 2024 Greene County Track and Field Championships

Courtesy | Howard Russ Beavercreek senior Liam Gluck recently continued his strong spring track and field season with a win in the 300 meter hurdles at the Eastern Relays in Louisville, Ky.

JAMESTOWN — Beavercreek’s boys and girls teams won top honors at the 2024 Greene County Championships on Thursday.

The boys side prevailed over Bellbrook in both meets, with Greeneview getting third in the boys competition and Fairborn taking the same spot on the girls side.

Beavercreek won six events in both the boys and girls meets, with Bellbrook getting five champions in the boys events and four in the girls.

All three of Fairborn’s wins were on the girls side, as was the only win for Yellow Springs. Cedarville had two girls winners and one boys, Greeneview won two boys events and one girls, and Xenia captured two titles on both sides.

Some repeat winners include Beavercreek’s Anna Marchiny in the pole vault and Bellbrook’s Lorelai Wolverton in the high jump. Kayleigh Keyes won the 200 meter dash again for Beavercreek, and Kaden Ellerbe in the 100 meter dash came back to win after not completing last year.

Bellbrook’s Zach Hansen repeated in the boys 110 meter hurdles, and Kambell Newman of Greeneview got the win in the boys 300 meter hurdles again.

Troy Relays

Xenia’s boys team was eighth and its girls got ninth in Troy on Friday.

The girls side had a third place finish in the 4×800 steeplechase relay, with Allison Merriman, Jada Dyer, Vivian Calhoun and Ahniyah Coombs running the race in 14:10.30. The boys 4×100 relay team in the ironman race got fourth, with Thomas Ehrsam, Aidan John Anderson, Cecil Piner and Cameron Ashley running a time of 51.62.

Milton Union Classic

Cedarville boys were third and girls were sixth at the 16-team event on Saturday.

Isaac Wallis won the boys 3200 meter run with a time of 9:55.08, and Archer Holston got second in the boys 1600 meter run. The boys 4×400 relay squad of Josh Duncan, Holston, Luke Moore and Jackson Pyles were second with a tie of 3:42.28.

The girls 4×200 relay team of Taylor Butts, Mia Burr, Audrey Shepherd and Emma Minor took fourth in their race running a time of 1:58.48.

Eastern Relays

Beavercreek won two titles at the national competition on Friday and Saturday.

Liam Gluck was the boys 300 meter hurdles champion, and he was joined by Lance Caswell, Jackson Davis and Ellerbe to win the 4×400 relay race. Both winning times were the best by an athlete from Ohio this year.

Grabbing runner-up finishes were Faith Brown in the girls 100 meter hurdles, Keyes in the 400 meters and the 4×400 relay team of Alex Magoteaux, Aubrey May, Malaiya Lisch and Keyes, as well as Ellerbe in the 400 meters.

2024 GREENE COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM STANDINGS

Boys

1. Beavercreek — 159

2. Bellbrook — 151

3. Greeneview — 94.5

4. Fairborn — 86

5. Cedarville — 80

6. Xenia — 75

7. Yellow Springs — 8.5

Girls

1. Beavercreek — 136

2. Bellbrook — 133

3. Fairborn — 107.5

4. Cedarville — 96

5. Greeneview — 80.5

6. Xenia — 62

7. Yellow Springs — 34

EVENT WINNERS

Boys

4×800 Relay — Bellbrook: 8:40.10

110 Hurdles — Zac Hansen (BEL): 16.44

100 Dash — Kaden Ellerbe (BVC): 11.39

4×200 Relay — Beavercreek: 1:33.29

1600 Run — Isaac Wallis (CED): 4:35.27

4×100 Relay — Xenia: 45.56

400 Dash — Liam Gluck (BVC): 48.47

300 Hurdles — Kampbell Newman (GRE): 42.54

800 Run — Andrew Bruckart (BEL): 2:03.48

200 Dash — Kaden Ellerbe (BVC): 22.26

3200 Run — Dudley Bravard (BVC): 10:18.09

4×400 Relay — Bellbrook: 3:32.61

High Jump — Kaleb Bryant (BVC): 6’ 0”

Long Jump — Shawn Fishwick (XEN): 19’ 6.5”

Discus — Jase Hodges (GRE): 125’ 10”

Shot Put — Ben Roach (BEL): 43’ 0”

Pole Vault — Connor Spriggs (BEL): 12’ 6”

Girls

4×800 Relay — Bellbrook: 10:30.24

100 Hurdles — Jossy Kasner (GRE): 17.89

100 Dash — Llnyah Grant (YS): 13.34

100 Dash (seated) — Zoe Roll (BVC): 32.52

4×200 Relay — Xenia: 1:51.39

1600 Run — Morgan Dalton (BEL): 5:49.35

4×100 Relay — Xenia: 52.47

400 Dash — Malaiya Lisch (BVC): 1:03.25

300 Hurdles — Mia Burr (CED): 49.86

800 Run — Ellie Mark (CED): 2:35.31

200 Dash — Kayleigh Keyes (BVC): 25.64

3200 Run — Allison High (BEL): 11:41.50

4×400 Relay — Beavercreek: 4:21.96

High Jump — Lorelai Wolverton (BEL): 4’ 10”

Long Jump — Zion Glenn (FAI) 15’ 8.75”

Discus — Sydney Coleman (FAI): 97’ 2”

Shot Put — Sydney Coleman (FAI): 32’ 4”

Shot Put (seated) — Zoe Roll (BVC): 13’ 0”

Pole Vault — Anna Marchiny (BVC): 10’ 7”

