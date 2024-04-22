Xenia Fire Division awards presented at March 29 banquet

Bogan Riggsby Robb Senter Halverson Reichert

XENIA — The Xenia Fire & EMS Division recently held its awards banquet dinner at the Schindler Banquet Center on Athletes in Action/Legacy campus.

Special presentations included the Thin Red Line recipients, probationary commendations, Exemplary Service awards, Professional Development award, Military Service commendation, Steven P. Helling Outstanding Public Service award, Unit Citation awards, Dr. Roger Pacholka EMS Commendations, IAFF President’s award, and the Firefighter of the Year award.

“The highlight of the evening was the recognition of Fire Chief Kenneth Riggsby’s 40 years of service,” said Capt. Greg Beegle. “The chief was presented with a recognition plaque with a chrome-plated axe and inscription. All members in attendance were grateful for the opportunity to recognize their co-workers and highlight the exceptional service provided to the city on a daily basis.”

The Firefighter of the Year Award went to Connor Reichert, who currently serves on the EMS Committee, the Rescue Team, the UAV Team, Fire Investigation Committee, and as a fire works inspector specialist. Reichert was the primary care provider on several critical calls in 2023 and remained calm and reliable, according to the division. Over the last two years, Reichert has developed and implemented digital inventory tracking for station supplies and EMS supplies, digital checks for apparatus daily and weekly checks, digital safety tracking, and digital uniform requests.

Thin Red Line recipients: Blayne Dudley, Ian Hanks, Luke Neikirk, Garrett Patton, Warren Roberds (2022), and Emily Amsden (2023). Every member upon being place in rotation will receive a Thin Red Line commendation bar. Being placed in rotation is an achievement in which newly hired employees complete their initial training and are eligible to work overtime on other shifts.

Fire Chief’s Meritorious Award: Deputy Chief Mike Bogan was selected by Riggsby to receive this award. Last year, Bogan completed many tasks to improve the division and served as acting chief while Riggsby was recovering from a medical procedure. For a majority of the year, Bogan served in two roles.

Probationary Commendations: Garrett Patton, Blayne Dudley, and Luke Neikirk. Upon successful completion of a probationary year, the member is awarded a certificate and a challenge coin by their shift captain.

Longevity Commendations: Connor Reichert and Tyler Bundy (five years), Adam Coblentz (20 years), Spencer Robb (25 years), and Riggsby (40 years).

Exemplary Service awards: Beegle, Lt. Mike Senter, Lt. Nate Todd, Logan Mathews, Kris Hagler, Reichert, Dan Cooper, Lance Hoover, and Amsden. On Feb. 2, 2023, members working on B-shift responded to a home on Rockwell Drive for a reported structure fire. The crew made the decision to remove the occupant’s belongings and salvage as many items as possible from the affected room saving the occupant thousands of dollars in loss from damage.

Professional Development award: Reichert (410.5 hours of training); Lt. Cory Stroup (280.5 hours), Senter (170 hours), Brandon Davis (166.50 hours), and Neikirk (132.50).

Military Service Commendation: Josh Halverson, U.S. Army Reserve. Each member of the fire division with previous or current military service will be given an American flag commendation bar with their branch of service identified.

Steven P. Helling Outstanding Public Service award: Neikirk assumed primary responsibility as the CPR coordinator for the Xenia Fire Division in February 2023. Throughout the year, Neikirk provided CPR and first aid instruction to more than 100 citizens and employees throughout the Xenia community.

Unit Citation Awards: Lt. Doug Brown, Derek Dennehy, Kurtis Triplett, Patton, and Warren Roberds. Crews working on A-shift at Station 32 on Sept. 14, 2023 responded to the front of the station as a car pulled upon the apron. Crews found a 66-year-old male in the passenger’s seat in cardiac arrest. Crews followed Advanced Cardiac Life Support guidelines and Great Miami Valley EMS Protocols and were able to resuscitate the patient.

Unit Citation Awards: Capt. Travis Dill. Brown, Davis, Patton, and Matt Traver. On Oct. 18 crews working on A-shift encountered a 32-year-old male in cardiac arrest. Advanced guidelines and protocols were followed. Crews were able to resuscitate the patient and he was able to leave the hospital on Oct. 23 with no deficits.

Dr. Roger Pacholka EMS Commendation: Davis, Ryan Hollingsworth, and Neikirk. On Nov. 3 Station 31’s crew responded to a motor vehicle collision. Upon arriving at the scene, multiple gunshots were heard. As Xenia police officers secured the scene, crews found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was treated and loaded for transport to Miami Valley Hospital. Approximately 35 minutes from the time he was shot, the patient was in surgery.

International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) President’s Award: Senter was presented this award by President Dan O’Malley for contributions as secretary/treasurer to AFF Local 698. Senter is a past president and currently serves as on the Labor Management Committee. Senter was given a specialty challenge coin and a recognition certificate.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.