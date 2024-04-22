Applications available for USAF museum student rocketry team, school grants

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is seeking applicants for the American Rocketry Challenge (ARC) student rocket team and for NMUSAF ARC Grants.

ARC is the world’s largest rocket contest where students design, build and launch rockets to meet a specific goal. This program is well-respected by government agencies, industry, and academia.

The museum is looking for students entering grades 6-12 to join the 2024-2025 school year ARC team. Students will work in a team environment to design, build, and launch rockets. They should be eager to learn, want to contribute to a team effort, and have the time and interest to devote to this program. It requires a lot of work to be successful, but the rewards are numerous, according to a release from the museum. Colleges and employers are looking for students with just the kind of experiences and skills that being on the ARC team will develop, the release said.

Previous experience building rockets is not required, but students should have the time and dedication needed to commit to this extensive project.

The deadline for ARC Team applications is June 3.

National Museum of the USAF American Rocketry Challenge Grants are available for a limited number of eligible Title-1 schools who are interested in participating in the American Rocketry Challenge. These grants are intended to provide resources and initial funding to help launch a rocketry program at their school.

NMUSAF ARC Grant recipients will receive: $2,000 in funding, assistance in finding a National Association of Rocketry (NAR) mentor, a suggested list of materials, collaboration with the NMUSAF ARC team, launch opportunities with the NMUSAF ARC team.

Grant recipients are selected on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for grant applications is June 14.

Application information for the ARC Team and the NMUSAF ARC Grant can be found at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/TARC-Rocket-Team/.

These programs are made possible by support from the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc.