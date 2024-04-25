Beavercreek’s Ferguson has strong week of play; results and weekend schedules — Sports Digest: April 25, 2024

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 4, Miamisburg 2

Parker Shannon had two hits, including a triple, and drove in the winning run in the eighth inning for the road win.

Avry Aparicio started and went seven innings with seven strikeouts.

Bellbrook 12, Valley View 2

Wes Nicholson walked off the win with a base hit to cap a five-run sixth inning.

Luke Benetis and Paul Smith combined to produce a five-hitter on the mound.

Cedarville 8, Catholic Central 4

The Indians overcame a three-run deficit in the late innings with Derek Orr getting the go-ahead hit.

Brayden Criswell pitched 4 2/3 relief innings and allowed only two hits to get the win.

Piqua 3, Fairborn 2

The Skyhawks could not hold onto a late lead and dropped a game at home.

Kannon Reeser threw a complete game, allowing 11 hits but walking none.

Greeneview 10, Greenon 0

Nick Hassid had three RBI to go with a triple in the win.

Braeden Gill and Braden Green combined to strike out five and allow only three hits in five innings.

Butler 10, Xenia 2

Ethan Wells drove in both Xenia runs in the road loss.

Stevie Kleman, Evan Harbison and Brent Dudley combined to pitch four relief innings allowing one run.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek 12, Bellbrook 7

Maddox Johnon and Andrew LeBlanc both scored a hat trick for Beavercreek in the home win.

Chase Baker had 10 saves in net.

Softball

Beavercreek 9, Miamisburg 4

Selena Knight had four RBI and hit one of three home runs for the Beavers, along with Mckenna Beck and Haley Ferguson.

Ferguson struck out 11 in her complete game.

Franklin 17, Bellbrook 6

The Golden Eagles allowed 14 runs in the second inning.

Chasidy Stewart went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Sonya Horvath had a pair of RBI.

Cedarville 17, Catholic Central 0

Joscelyn Evans pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out nine in the win.

Lydia Betts hit a home run and Adyson Rodgers had a 4-for-4 day at the plate.

Fairborn 2, Piqua 1

Rose McReynolds hit a walk-off double and Lille Walters led off the seven with a single.

Hailey Webb had 15 strikeouts in her complete game in the circle.

Greeneview 16, Greenon 15

Allowing seven in the seventh to send the game into extra innings, the Rams overcame a two-run deficit in the ninth thanks to Emma Hassid’s walk off single to score Madison Leslie from second.

Greeneview had nine extra base hits, including three by Mya Simpson.

Butler 21, Xenia 2

Dakota Wagner hit a pair of doubles and stole two bases in the loss.

Taylor Walker drove in a run for Xenia.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek 4, Cincinnati Country Day 1

Bellbrook 3, Monroe 2

Fairmont 5, Carroll 0

Legacy Christian 4, Fairborn 1

Greeneview 3, Springfield 2

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook 10, Graham 9

Drew Schindler and Benetis both had three-hit games and Landon Buttery had three RBI in the five-inning shortened win.

Dakota Yeagley punched out three on the mound, as did Nolan Sickels.

Cedarville 7, Catholic Central 1

Jake Winter and Zach Creeden had two RBI games in the win.

Winter went the distance on the mound, allowing only two hits and striking out 11 batters.

Greeneview 9, Greenon 2

The Rams ended a tie game in the seventh by scoring seven times, started by a Trevor Moore home run and punctuated by Chase Walker scoring off a wild pitch.

Landon Gardner pitched five relief innings to get the win.

Legacy Christian 10, Yellow Springs 8

The Knights held off a late charge by the Bulldogs thanks to 1 2/3 scoreless innings of pitching by David Cancino. LCA stole 17 bases, led by four from Timothy Chavies.

The Bulldogs got three-hit games by Jake Ortiz-Thornton and Mason Cline.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 11, Xenia 7

Boys Lacrosse

Springboro 16, Beavercreek 5

Hollyn Newport scored twice and Breonna Mosby had two assists for Beavercreek.

Katrina Bottomley had eight saves in net.

Softball

Beavercreek 9, Bellbrook 5

Ferguson hit another home run and had five RBI, while not allowing a hit in 3 2/3 innings in the circle for Beavercreek.

Bellbrook’s only run driven in came off the bat of Heidi Pummell.

Cedarville 13, Catholic Central 3

Brenna Atkins walked off the win with a base hit in going 4-for-4 with two doubles.

Katelyn Reed had three RBI. Ayden Rodgers struck out five in three innings in the circle.

Fairborn 15, Stebbins 4

Webb hit two home runs and had seven RBI, and Kyleigh Cook added another home run for Fairborn.

Webb struck out 12 in five innings.

Greeneview 29, Greenon 10

Kennedy Dean went 4-for-5 with eight RBI and two doubles in the scoring explosion.

Madison Leslie homered and was joined by Breanna Coates, Ryan Zink, Gabby Sutton and Brilee Cmapbell with multiple RBI games.

Tippecanoe 11, Xenia 0

Macie Wright had the only hit for Xenia.

It was the first time a Xenia game made it to the sixth inning this season.

Yellow Springs 17, Legacy Christian 15

Violet Babb went 4-for-4 with four RBI, and Tavey Johnson hit two home runs for Yellow Springs.

Olivia Augustine, Hadassah Oliver and Esther Augustine all crossed the plate three times to lead the Knights.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek 5, Miamisburg 0

Cedarville 4, Greenon 1

Fairborn 5, West Carrollton 0

Greeneview 3, West Jefferson 2

Legacy Christian vs. Trotwood, incomplete

Dayton Christian 5, Yellow Springs 0

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 10, Miamisburg 0

Tyler Back had two RBI and Owen Roether pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts.

Beavercreek was winners in seven straight games heading into Thursday’s matchup at Bellbrook.

Piqua 6, Fairborn 0

Xavier McDougle had Fairborn’s only hit in the road loss.

Reuben Marquess allowed nine hits in six innings.

Mechanicsburg 10, Yellow Springs 0

Caleb Derrickson started and allowed only two hits and also got one of the two hits for the Bulldogs at the plate.

Ortiz-Thornton had the other single for Yellow Springs.

Butler 11, Xenia 1

Drew Smith brought home Xenia’s only run with a fourth inning single, and later pitched a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts.

Cayden Smith had two hits at the top of the lineup.

Softball

Beavercreek 7, Miamisburg 2

Ferguson made it three straight games with a home run and had three RBI. She leads the GWOC in home runs and is second in RBI, and also leads the league in ERA, wins and strikeouts as a pitcher.

Beavercreek has taken over first place in the league with an 8-2 record and is on a seven-game winning streak.

Bellbrook 14, Bishop Fenwick 0

A 10-strikeout shutout by Stewart got Bellbrook back in the win column.

Cheyenne Duhl hit a home run and had five RBI.

Fairborn 6, Piqua 3

Fairborn broke up a tie game in the seventh thanks to a McReynolds double and Taylor Shepherd home run.

Fairborn scored three times on one Webb at-bat due to a passed ball and later a wild pitch before she hit a double.

Southeastern 11, Greeneview 0

Greeneview could only muster two hits in the home defeat.

Dean struck out six in the circle.

Butler 15, Xenia 0

Wagner had the only hit for Xenia. It was the 99th of her career.

Emma Slone started and allowed eight hits and seven walks.

Boys Lacrosse

Springboro 18, Beavercreek 3

Boys Tennis

Springboro 5, Beavercreek 0

Cedarville 4, West Jefferson 1

Bellefontaine 4, Cedarville 1

Yellow Springs 3, Greeneview 2

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Northmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Sidney at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Westerville North, 7 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Bellbrook, 8 p.m.

Softball

Northmont at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Newton at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Sidney at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bellbrook at Butler, 4 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Stivers at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Xenia at Wayne Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Bellbrook, Fairborn at Bart Owens Invite, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Legacy Christian at Southeastern, 9 a.m.

Beavercreek at Butler, 12 p.m.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe, 12 p.m.

Fairlawn at Yellow Springs, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek at Northmont, 5 p.m.

Franklin at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at West Liberty Salem, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Xenia at West Carrollton, 5 p.m.

Trotwood at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Elder, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Carroll at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Northmont, 5 p.m.

Edgewood at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at West Liberty Salem, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Lehman Catholic at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at West Carrollton, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek at Tippecanoe, 4 p.m.

Oakwood at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Dixie at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Fairborn at Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Shawnee, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook at Criss & Rita Somerlot Event, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Xenia Dual, 4:30 p.m.