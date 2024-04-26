Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run

Little

XENIA — A 48-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal hit and run that occurred April 25.

According to the Xenia Police Division, Monty C. Little was the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident in the area of Cincinnati and Miami avenues at approximately 10:06 p.m.

Xenia police said the preliminary investigation shows a silver or white vehicle (unknown make and model) was south bound on Cincinnati Avenue and struck a pedestrian, who was crossing Cincinnati at Miami.

The vehicle did not stop and continued south bound on Cincinnati Avenue, police said. The pedestrian, identified as Brandon Grooms of Xenia, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday XPD received information that identified Little as the driver of the vehicle. Once identified, units from the Xenia Police Division, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from the Greene County ACE Task Force were able to locate Little and the alleged vehicle that was driven during the crash. A warrant was obtained and Little was arrested on two third degree felony charges — tampering with evidence and failing to stop after an accident.

Little is currently being held in the Greene County Jail. XPD said additional charges may be forthcoming after the case is reviewed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office and presented to a Grand Jury.

