Softball tournament brackets set, ‘Creek gets high seed

Steven Wright | Greene County News Legacy Christian and Cedarville could square off again in the Division IV sectional tournament next week. One Greene County matchup already confirmed is Bellbrook at Fairborn on Monday as the softball postseason gets set to begin.

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek earned a top-three seed in its Division I sectional tournament draw released on Sunday.

The Beavers entered play on Monday in first place in the GWOC standings with a 14-3 overall record and 9-2 in league play.

Beavercreek will open tournament play on May 8, awaiting the winner of No. 11 Piqua and No. 13 Wayne.

Also getting a top-five seed in its bracket was Cedarville in D-IV. The Indians were voted fourth in the 10-team South region.

Two Greene County teams will meet in the first round as No. 15 Bellbrook travels to face No. 10 Fairborn in D-I on May 6.

District finals are set to be played on May 16 and 17 at to be determined locations.

Here are the opening matchups for Greene County teams (all games at 5 p.m.):

DIVISION I

No. 15 Bellbrook (6-9) at No. 10 Fairborn (13-6), Mon., May 6

No. 19 Xenia (0-16) at No. 1 Lebanon (15-3), Mon., May 6

No. 3 Beavercreek (14-3) vs. No. 11 Piqua (13-10) or No. 13 Wayne (5-13), Wed., May 8

DIVISION II

No. 6 Carroll (9-9) vs. No. 7 Tippecanoe (6-14), Tues., May 7

DIVISION III

No. 8 Greeneview (10-8) vs. No. 9 Bethel (9-10), Mon., May 6

DIVISION IV

No. 7 Legacy Christian (5-7) vs. No. 9 Ripley ULH (3-13), Tues., May 7

No. 17 Yellow Springs (7-2) at No. 15 Twin Valley South (6-10), Tues., May 7

No. 4 Cedarville (6-11) vs. LCA or Ripley ULH, Thur., May 9

