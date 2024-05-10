Edward Jones rep meets with lawmakers in DC

Beach

XENIA — Ryan Beach, a Xenia Financial Advisor for Edward Jones, recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Ohio’s Senate and Congressional representatives and their staff to advocate for issues important to individual investors.

Beach serves as the Ohio chair on the Grassroots Legislative Task Force, a volunteer group of more than 100 Edward Jones financial advisors and client support teammates from all 50 states who are dedicated to voicing the perspective of individual investors to state and federal lawmakers. It remains the securities industry’s only volunteer advocacy organization that travels to Washington, D.C., each year to meet with federal lawmakers.

“I chose to become a financial advisor so that I could make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around me. Representing the voice of the individual investor to our policymakers is one way I can expand the impact I can make, now to include investors across the U.S.,” Beach said. “I was able to sit down one-on-one with Congressman Mike Carey, as well as key legislative directors from the offices of Senator Sherrod Brown, Representatives Mike Turner, Warren Davidson, Greg Landsman, Jim Jordan, David Joyce, Marcy Kaptur, and Max Miller.”

This year, the task force chairs focused their conversations primarily on savings opportunities to help the millions of Americans who provide caregiving services to family and friends. Between 2015 and 2020, the number of caregivers grew nearly 22 percent to 53 million, according to 2020 AARP Caregiving in the US report. That number is anticipated to continue growing as the country ages and more Americans become “sandwiched,” providing care to older and younger family members.

Prominent among America’s caregivers are the 11.5 million family members and friends caring for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Recognizing the devastating financial impact this disease can have on families, Edward Jones has served as a national presenting sponsor for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s since 2016, which takes place in more than 600 communities each year including here in Xenia. Since then, more than 100,000 participants have walked nationwide under the Edward Jones banner. The firm and its associates have raised more than $39 million for the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.

In meetings with members of Congress this year, Grassroots Legislative Task Force chairs also will reinforce the firm’s strong support of two bipartisan bills — one to increase participation in retirement plans and the other to facilitate savings at younger ages. Edward Jones officials said they believe these bills will establish a culture of savings that will help ensure future generations enjoy a secure and dignified retirement.