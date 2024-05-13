Beavercreek clinches GWOC share; lacrosse brackets released — Sports Digest: May 13, 2024

BEAVERCREEK — In the fourth scheduling attempt to play this contest, Beavercreek finally got to celebrate its first league title in the GWOC since 2008 with a 4-0 win against Fairmont on Friday.

The game was scoreless into the sixth inning before a two out rally got underway.

Mckenna Beck singled home Selena Knight from second to get the first run on the board before Jayden O’Neal knocked home a second. After Haley Ferguson was intentionally walked to load the bases, Viera Barrett hit a ground ball that Fairmont couldn’t get the final out as two more scored.

Ferguson allowed only two hits and walked one while striking out nine in the shutout. For regular season stats only, Ferguson ends the league year as the leader in wins and strikeouts as a pitcher, while ranking second in ERA, as well as home runs and RBI as a hitter.

Beavercreek ends the regular season tied with state ranked Centerville at 12-2.

Lacrosse brackets unveiled

The Bellbrook boys lacrosse team got the No. 2-seed in Region 8 for the Division II postseason tournament.

Bellbrook will host No. 16 Cincinnati Country Day in its first matchup on Thursday.

Beavercreek in the D-I tournament will play on the road on May 20, and Xenia and Carroll in the D-II tournament will hit the road on Wednesday.

On the girls side, Bellbrook will host Chaminade Julienne on May 21 as the area’s highest seed at No. 6. Beavercreek also will host a home game in D-I tournament when it plays Centerville on Thursday as the seven-seed. Carroll hosts a game on Monday in the D-II tournament.

MBC gets new member school

Calvary Christian School in Bellefontaine will join the Metro Buckeye Conference starting in the 2025-26 school year, according to a press release from the MBC.

The league, which includes Legacy Christian and Yellow Springs, will have seven schools as members when CC joins.

Calvary Christian is currently concluding its second year as a member of the OHSAA. It had been competing as a member of the Ohio Valley Christian Conference previously.

CC offers boys and girls cross country, boys soccer, girls volleyball, and golf in the fall; boys and girls basketball in the winter; and boys and girls track in the spring.

The press release stated the MBC is looking to increase its membership to either eight or 10 members.

RESULTS

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook 4, Franklin 1

Tyler Raker had a triple as part of his two-hit game.

Landon Vennettilli pitched six innings, striking out four and allowing no earned runs in the win.

Madison Plains 3, Greeneview 2 (suspended)

Another attempt to make up the last OHC games for the Rams couldn’t get through the second inning before the weather caused a delay.

Greeneview is 12-3 in the league, one half game ahead of Southeastern for first place in the South Division standings and one half game behind West Liberty Salem in the overall standings.

Dayton Christian 15, Yellow Springs 1

Kian Rainey had the only hit for Yellow Springs.

Jake Ortiz-Thornton and Caleb Derrickson combined to strike out three batters in five innings.

Boys Volleyball

No. 3 Bishop Watterson 3, No. 8 Carroll 0

Carroll was defeated in straight sets 25-20, 25-20, 25-17, in its Division II tournament opener.

The season ends with a 3-20 overall record for the Patriots.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook 12, Shawnee 2

The Golden Eagles got multi-RBI games by Dakota Yeagley, Luke Benetis, Landon Buttery and Drew Schindler.

Schindler also pitched four innings as the starter and allowed only one hit.

Tecumseh 11, Carroll 6

Jake Isaacs had two RBI for Carroll.

Zach Tipps struck out four in three innings.

Greeneview 8, Dixie 7

A walk-off single by Andy Burkett secured a comeback win for the Rams after trailing 4-0 before getting its first at-bats.

Trent Webb pitched 2 1/3 scoreless relief innings to get the win.

Wilmington 9, Xenia 5

Ethan Wells had three RBI to lead the Xenia offense.

Adam Newell and Stevie Kleman both hit a double, and Evan Harbison walked three times.

Softball

No. 4 Cedarville 7, No. 9 Ripley ULH 4

The Indians advanced in tournament play after the game was rained out on Thursday.

Cedarville faces state ranked Southeastern on Tuesday.

Boys Volleyball

No. 3 Dublin Jerom 3, No. 5 Beavercreek 0

The Beavers lost 25-20, 25-18, 25-23, to have its season end in the regional quarterfinals.

Beavercreek went 13-11 overall and were the unbeaten GWOC champions.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 10, Carlisle 1

The Beavers scored five times in the first and fourth innings.

Elijah Papalios had three hits and a pair of RBI, and Brock Bukiewicz had three RBI for Beavercreek.

Fairborn 9, National Trail 1

Kannon Reeser went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three stolen bases in the win.

Brayden Harris, Ayden Davis, Reuben Marquess and Reeser held the Blazers to only three hits.

Roncalli 16, Greeneview 2

The game got away in the late innings as the Rams committed five errors in the field.

Landon Gardner had a pair of singles for Greeneview’s only hits.

Xenia 11, Greenon 2

Harbison had three hits and three RBI during a showcase win game at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

Wells struck out five and walked two in two relief innings.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Chaminade Julienne at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

No. 19 Carroll at No. 11 Shawnee, 5 p.m. (D-II Sectional)

No. 16 Wayne at No. 13 Fairborn, 5 p.m. (D-I Sectional)

No. 17 Stebbins at No. 11 Xenia, 5 p.m. (D-I Sectional)

Softball

No. 4 Cedarville at No. 1 Southeastern, 5 p.m. (D-IV District Semifinal)

Track and Field

Cedarville, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs boys at D-III District Meet, 4 p.m. (at Graham HS)

Cedarville, Greeneview, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs girls at D-III District Meet, 4 p.m. (at Graham HS)

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

No. 7 Legacy Christian at No. 6 Cedarville, 5 p.m. (D-IV Sectional Final)

(if nec.) No. 6 Greeneview at No. 2 Miami East, 5 p.m. (D-III Sectional Final)

(if nec.) No. 20 Yellow Springs at No. 3 Newton, 5 p.m. (D-IV Sectional Final)

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Bellbrook boys/girls at D-I District Meet, 4 p.m. (at Bellbrook HS)

Fairborn, Xenia boys/girls at D-I District Meet, 4 p.m. (at Troy HS)

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

No. 7 Piqua/No. 12 Lebanon at No. 4 Beavercreek, 5 p.m. (D-I Sectional Final)

No. 19 Carroll/No. 11 Shawnee at No. 2 Bellbrook, 5 p.m. (D-II Sectional Final)

(if nec.) No. 13 Fairborn at No. 2 Fairmont, 5 p.m. (D-I Sectional Final)

(if nec.) No. 11 Xenia at No. 1 Springboro, 5 p.m. (D-I Sectional Final)

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I District Tournament, 8 a.m. (at Mason MS)

Track and Field

Carroll, Greeneview boys at D-II District Meet, 4 p.m. (at Piqua HS)

Carroll girls at D-II District Meet, 4 p.m. (at Piqua HS)