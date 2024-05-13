Up, up, and away!

Randy Boadway, owner of erockets and the Wright Stuff Rocketeers, and Ezra Mackiewicz pose for a photo prior to launching the rockets. Ezra Mackiewicz launches his rockets. Submitted photos | Clarenda Norrod Randy Boadway, owner of erockets and the Wright Stuff Rocketeers, instructs students at Xenia’s Community STEAM Academy during a rocket-building session. Students launched their rockets last week. Kaleigha Granger gets ready to launch as one of the Wright Stuff Rocketeer volunteers looks on. Thomas Jacobsen shows off his rocket.

XENIA — Career tech ed students at Xenia’s Community STEAM Academy learned and had some fun during recent project based learning session.

The students built and launched rockets, with the help of Jennifer Hess, education specialist at the National Museum of the United States Air Force and Randy Boadway, owner of erockets and the Wright Stuff Rocketeers.

When Hess heard that instructor Clarenda Norrod couldn’t get a bus to bring ninth and 10th grade students to the museum to build and launch rockets, she offered to do a Zoom build with the help of Boadway.

They then brought their launch pad and helped students launch in the back field of the school.

“It was an amazing day of learning,” Norrod said. “We even performed an experiment on drag with a “C” motor. The students really enjoyed it.”