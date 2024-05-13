Up, up, and away!

XENIA — Career tech ed students at Xenia’s Community STEAM Academy learned and had some fun during recent project based learning session.
The students built and launched rockets, with the help of Jennifer Hess, education specialist at the National Museum of the United States Air Force and Randy Boadway, owner of erockets and the Wright Stuff Rocketeers.
When Hess heard that instructor Clarenda Norrod couldn’t get a bus to bring ninth and 10th grade students to the museum to build and launch rockets, she offered to do a Zoom build with the help of Boadway.
They then brought their launch pad and helped students launch in the back field of the school.
“It was an amazing day of learning,” Norrod said. “We even performed an experiment on drag with a “C” motor. The students really enjoyed it.”