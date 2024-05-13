Tournament results: Beavercreek softball, Greeneview baseball advance; Yellow Springs loses

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek celebrates after getting off the field and stranding a pair of Springboro runners during Monday’s 3-0 win the Division I district semifinals. Beavercreek freshman McKenna Beck awaits the pitch. Frustrated after a hard line drive gets caught to end an inning, Beavercreek senior Jayden O’Neal scored in the fifth as part of the winning hit by Viera Barrett. Beavercreek senior Haley Ferguson had nine strikeouts as she won her 20th game of the season.

BEAVERCREEK — A pitcher’s duel between GWOC rivals on Monday put defense and strategy at a premium.

While both sides matched one another for much of the game, Beavercreek was the side that found the timely hit to breakthrough on the scoreboard and prevail 3-0 over Springboro in the Division I district semifinal round.

Scoreless into the fifth inning, Beavercreek got its first two runners into scoring position with one out. Jayden O’Neal looked to drive home at least one, but Springboro’s infield was up to the task asked of them when a ball hit to short resulted in McKenna Beck being thrown out at home.

Avoiding Haley Ferguson via an intentional walk, the bases became loaded with Viera Barrett stepping to the plate. The catcher would smash a ball past the bag at first to plate the game’s first two runs. Another run came home on the next pitch when a shallow fly to left couldn’t be handled.

Ferguson had struck out the side in the top half of the fifth as part of her nine strikeout shutout, but had to rely on her own defense to secure the win in the final two frames.

After starting the seventh by inducing a pair of grounders, Springboro tried to rally with a pair of hits to bring up the potential tying run. The count went full, but Ferguson won the battle as an infield pop up lead to Beavercreek getting the final out and the win.

Another trip to the district finals awaits on Thursday as Beavercreek will face Mason. The Comets had a no-hitter going through five in its game against Milford before allowing the game to be tied at 2 in the sixth. Mason scored six times in the seventh to win 8-2.

Thursday’s game will start at 5 p.m. and take place at a yet to be announced location.

Baseball results

Greeneview run rules Preble Shawnee

The Rams dispatched the Arrows for the second straight year in the tournament. This matchup was much easier than last year’s one run win as Greeneview won 11-1 in five innings.

Nick Hassid went 4-for-4 with four RBI and a double, and he squeezed home the winning run with one out in the fifth.

Max Penrod had three hits and singled home two for Greeneview. Landon Gardner started, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out two.

Greeneview, the six-seed, will travel to face No. 2 Miami East in the D-III sectional final on Wednesday.

Comeback falls short for Yellow Springs

The Bulldogs couldn’t complete the miracle in its 13-11 defeat against Botkins.

Yellow Springs trailed 13-2 potentially heading into its final at-bat in the fifth due in part to 11 errors committed in the field. Six straight hitters reached to score four runs and get the Bulldogs moving.

After adding one more in the sixth, YS again had its first six reach to pull within two on the scoreboard.

Caleb Derrickson singled a runner to third with two outs, but a fly ball hit to center left the tying run rounding second to end the season.

Jake Ortiz-Thornton and Mason Cline both had three RBI for the Bulldogs in support to Derrickson’s four-hit game.

Isaac Grushon pitched two scoreless innings of relief to keep his team in the game during the late innings.

Yellow Springs ends its year with a 4-12 record.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.