Fairborn, Yellow Springs tennis seasons end; district brackets released

TROY — Fairborn and Yellow Springs both had one singles player and one doubles team win matches before bowing out of the Division I and II Sectional Tournaments held in Troy.

In the D-I competition, Jacob Bowers of Fairborn defeated a player from Tecumseh 6-1, 6-0, but his tournament ended against Trotwood 6-4, 6-2. Blake Landon lost 6-2, 6-2, to a Trotwood player as well. Gabriel Bailey went down 6-0, 6-3, to a player from Northmont.

The doubles team of Myla Stanley and Landon Smith won 6-3, 6-3, against a team from Stebbins but were blanked by the top overall seed from Tippecanoe in the Round of 16. Hayden Geure and Ben Haskell lost 6-2, 6-4, to Northmont.

During the D-II tournament, Aiden Scavone of Yellow Springs won his Round of 32 match against Kaitlin Combs of Greenville 6-0, 6-1, but lost in the Round of 16 6-3, 6-3, to a player from Milton Union. Peyton Horton lost 6-0, 6-2, against Brookville in the opening round, as did Eli Matteson to an Urbana player in a tight 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, defeat.

In doubles, Max Lugo and Aniken Boden won 6-1, 6-0, against Kenton Ridge in their first match before falling 6-2, 6-0, to Eaton. Wolf Lieth and Taylor Arasmith lost 6-1, 6-0, to Greenon in their only match.

D-I district tournament draw

Jonah Grismer of Bellbrook will face Kyle Penny, a freshman from Troy, in his Round of 16 matchip at the Division I singles district tournament. Grismer finished in fourth place at the Centerville section after entering as the No. 2-seed.

The winner of the match would face either Dhruv Kota of Sycamore of Jacob Eddingfield of Elder for a berth into the semifinals and qualification to the state tournament.

The team of Michael Page and Noah Ehret of Beavercreek will compete in the doubles portion of the district tournament. They will face Matthew Krummen and Quinn Cooper of Lakota West. The winner gets either Nick Von Krosigk and Cam Davis of Tippecanoe, or Nicholas Choo and Chase Klugo of Sycamore.

The tournaments will take place at Mason Middle School beginning Thursday, with the semifinal and finals being held on Saturday.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.