Hamvention just days away

XENIA — Dayton Hamvention, the largest amateur radio convention in the world, will take place at the Greene County Fairgrounds May 17-19.

Since 1952, Hamvention has been sponsored by the Dayton Amateur Radio Association (DARA). RCA members play a prominent role in many aspects of and in leading this outstanding annual event. Approximately 35,000 attendees enjoy technical programs, industry vendor booths, educational activities, a huge flea market, and other opportunities to learn about and share their interests in radio and wireless communications.

The weekend extravaganza is focused on amateur radio but involves much more. You will see Nobel laureates, company presidents, researchers, academics, radio operators, and myriad people in a casual setting. You never know who you will meet or bump shoulders with.

For more information, visit https://hamvention.org/.