Plane Talks return May 18

FAIRBORN — Plane Talks, informal speakers scattered throughout exhibits at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, are returning from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 18.

This event is in honor of Armed Forces Day, which always takes place on the third Saturday of May.

Visitors are invited to listen in and ask questions during the Plane Talks as experts talk about their experience in the armed forces and point out unique artifacts and aircraft in the museum.

The title of this talk is called “The Memphis Belle — Her Crew and Her Missions,” and will cover the 1944 documentary by William Wyler, “Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress.”

Experts in the field will be stationed around the WWII Gallery and include discussions on each of the crew members, trivia, giveaways, and more.

Plane Talks like these occur a few times each year depending on holidays and availability, bringing more insight into the museum that a regular visit may not provide. More information on this and upcoming Plane Talks is available on the museum’s website, www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

