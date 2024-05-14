Rain postpones Tuesday tournament games

XENIA — Heavy rain hitting the area on Tuesday caused all local baseball and softball games to be postponed. Most local schools made the decision to not play just before 3 p.m.

The following games have been moved to Wednesday with 5 p.m. first pitch times:

Baseball

No. 19 Carroll at No. 11 Shawnee (D-II)

No. 16 Wayne at No. 13 Fairborn (D-I)

No. 17 Stebbins at No. 11 Xenia (D-I)

Chaminade Julienne at Beavercreek (regular season)

Softball

No. 4 Cedarville at No. 1 Southeastern (D-IV)

Theses games are in addition to already scheduled baseball games, including No. 6 Greeneview at No. 2 Miami East in the D-III postseason and No. 7 Legacy Christian at No. 6 Cedarville in the D-IV postseason, both of which are sectional final matchups.

The forecast for Wednesday afternoon from the National Weather Service in Wilmington currently predicts a 50 percent chance for more rain.

