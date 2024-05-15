Rotello hits record as Yellow Jackets end season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Lucas Rotello belted a grand slam in his final career at bat to become Cedarville’s all-time hits leader in the NCCAA Midwest Regional at Concordia MI.

The Cardinals won the best two-of-three series by sweeping the doubleheader 12-11 and 13-4.

Rotello finished with 244 career hits to edge the mark previously held by Alex Beelen, who played shortstop for the Yellow Jackets from 2009-12.

Concordia scored six runs in the first inning to take immediate control of the nightcap. Kaden Wilde registered three of the team’s seven hits.

The Yellow Jackets dropped a heartbreaker in the opener after building a 10-1 lead in the fourth inning.

The hosts scored five times in the fifth inning, two in the eighth, and two more in the ninth to pull out the win.

Seth Hale had three hits including a double and grand slam to go along with two runs.

Wilde and Kale Ebling had two hits apiece while Rotello, Alex Neff, and Boston Torres added two hits each.

Torres chosen G-MAC Freshman of the Year

CEDARVILLE — Boston Torres is the 2024 G-MAC Baseball Freshman of the Year and is joined on the second team by classmate Eli Henderson.

Torres, a infielder/outfielder from Concord, N.C., has been among the top five in the league in multiple categories throughout the season.

He leads the Yellow Jackets in batting average (.396), hits (72), doubles (14), homers (6), RBIs (53), slugging percentage (.593), and put outs (258).

Torres was the G-MAC Player of the Week on April 29 after belting two grand slams and driving in 11 runs in a 21-11 win at Lake Erie.

Henderson, a shortstop from Clovis, Calif., is second on the team with a .337 batting average to go along with eight doubles and 16 RBIs.

He leads the club with 45 runs scored as well as assists with 113.

Eckert vaults to school record at Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Haleigh Eckert broke her own school record in the pole vault at the Hillsdale Last Chance Meet.

The senior from Mason, Ohio cleared 13-0.25 (3.97 meters) to become the first Lady Jacket to go beyond the 13-foot barrier outdoors.

Eckert also inched up to a tie for 14th in the country by improving upon her NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark.

She placed third in the event and Sophia Schneider was tenth with an effort of 11-7.75 (3.55m).

Scarbrough voted to All-G-MAC Men’s Golf Team

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville junior Caden Scarbrough has been selected to the All-G-MAC Men’s Golf Team for the second consecutive year.

The North Canton, Ohio native averaged a team-best 73.69 strokes per 18 holes – the fourth-lowest single season average in school history.

He already owns the lowest season mark of 73.07 which he set during his sophomore campaign.

Scarbrough broke the 18-hole school record with a 66 (-6) which he accomplished at both the Cedarville Invitational and the Trevecca Invitational.

His 69-66-135 (-9) in the Cedarville Invitational established a new 36-hole scoring record.

Scarbrough’s 74.23 career scoring average ranks No. 1 on the Yellow Jackets’ all-time list heading into his senior season.