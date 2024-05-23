LCA relay team sets new school record at regionals — Sports Digest: May 23, 2024

Courtesy | LCA Athletics

DAYTON — Legacy Christian’s 4×800 boys relay team set a new school record time at the Division III track and field regional championships on Wednesday at Troy High School.

The Knights ran a time of 8:08.54 to break the record it set at the district meet just five days prior by 4.75 seconds. Ben Rodriguez, Wyatt Jackson, Levi Thompson and Tommy Michael were the runners.

LCA finished the race in second place to qualify for the state meet.

Other track results:

Rain and lightning caused both the D-I and D-III regional meets which got underway on Wednesday to postpone many of its running preliminary races until Friday.

Beavercreek’s Faith Brown ran the third fastest qualification time in the girls 100 hurdles at the D-I meet hosted by Wayne at Welcome Stadium to advance to Friday’s final.

Cedarville’s 4×800 boys and girls relay squads both finished in ninth place at the D-III meet.

Tiger Collins of Yellow Springs did not participate in the girls high jump at the D-III meet.

Dillon Campbell finished in 14th place for the boys long jump at the D-III meet.

Beavercreek’s Mackenzie McClurkin placed 14th in the girls shot put at the D-I meet and Abbey Garcia got 15th.

Bellbrook’s Lorelai Wolverton finished in 11th place for the girls high jump and Fairborn’s Mari Coleman was unable to participate at the D-I meet.

Connor Spriggs for Bellbrook tied for sixth in the boys pole vault at the D-I meet.

Alaiya Meaux of Xenia did not start in the girls 100 prelims at the D-I meet.

RESULTS

MONDAY

Boys Lacrose

Pickerington Central 15, Beavercreek 6

Beavercreek never led as its season came to an end.

Beavercreek finishes the season 10-9 overall.

Girls Lacrosse

Granville 18, Carroll 9

Maren DeLisle and Gabriella Kimbrough both scored hat tricks in the season ending defeat.

Carroll’s season ends with a 11-8 record.

TUESDAY

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook 18, Chaminde Julienne 16

The Golden Eagles trailed in the fourth period, but scored the final three goals of the match to pull out the tournament win.

Bellbrook was scheduled to play at Gahanna Columbus Academy on Thursday in the regional quarterfinals.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Lacrosse

Bellbrook 12, Indian Hill 3

The game was called during the third period due to an extended lightning delay.

Bellbrook will host Mariemont on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.

Girls Lacrosse

Worthington Kilbourne 16, Beavercreek 4

Beavercreek couldn’t keep pace, cutting its deficit to one in the second period but ended up trailing by four at halftime and only scored once in the second half.

Beavercreek finishes the season 12-7 overall.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at Division I Regional Meet, 5 p.m. (at Welcome Stadium)

Cedarville, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at Division III Regional Meet, 5 p.m. (at Troy HS)

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Track and Field

Carroll, Greeneview (boys) at Division II Regional Meet, 11 a.m. (at Piqua HS)