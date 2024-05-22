Horizon League baseball tournament to be held at WSU

FAIRBORN — Regular season champion Wright State will begin the postseason on Thursday morning, as the top-seeded Raiders will host the 2024 Horizon League Championship at Nischwitz Stadium all week long.

The Raiders, who locked up the regular season title Saturday afternoon on Andrew Patrick’s walkoff homer, enter the tournament at 31-22 overall with a 20-10 Horizon League mark. Wright State is 14-6 at The Nisch this spring.

The Horizon League Championship will begin with three games at Nischwitz Stadium on Wednesday, with No. 4 seed Milwaukee taking on No. 5 seed Purdue Fort Wayne and No. 3 seed Oakland taking on No. 6 seed Youngstown State, with the two losers of the opening games meeting Wednesday night in an elimination game.

Wright State will face the lowest seeded winner from Wednesday’s first two games on Thursday morning in an 11 a.m. first pitch at The Nisch. No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky will face the highest remaining seed winner from Wednesday on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. before the third and final game on Thursday will get underway at approximately 7 p.m.

Friday action gets underway with a winners bracket contest at 11 a.m., followed by subsequent games at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s championship game set for a noon first pitch, with the if necessary game to follow.

All games of the 2024 Horizon League Championship will air on either ESPN+, with live stats available to follow the action as well.

Tickets will be sold for the Championship, with single-day and all-tournament passes available. Single day passes are $10 and an all-tournament pass is $30. All tickets are mobile. It is recommended that fans purchase ahead of time. Anyone who does not have a smartphone can purchase at the gate. Tickets purchased at the gate will be texted to customers.

Raiders get 10 all-league honors

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wright State baseball team received ten Horizon League honors, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Raiders put three players, Julian Greenwell, Sammy Sass, and Ben Vore, on the All-League First Team, and four on the All-League Second Team, Cam Allen, Patrick Fultz, Jay Luikart, and Boston Smith. Allen collected a second honor, being added to the All-Freshman team alongside teammate Chet Lax. Jake Shirk was recognized as a finalist for the newly added Sportsmanship award.

Head coach Alex Sogard was awarded his fourth Coach of the Year award, continuing his program record broken for most earned at Wright State. He shares the title with Northern Kentucky head coach Dizzy Peyton.