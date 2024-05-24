United Way receives $20,000 grant for school program

Submitted photo | United Way of the Greater Dayton Area Members of the Uniterd Way of the Greater Dayton Area were presented a check for $20,000 to assist local school.

FAIRBORN — United Way of the Greater Dayton Area was presented with a $20,000 grant from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation to help fund their Freedom Schools Program.

“CenterPoint Energy has been a highly valued partner for many years,” said Tom Kelley, President and CEO of United Way of the Greater Dayton Area. “This grant, to our Freedom Schools programming, is another example of their dedication to the success of our youth, particularly underserved youth in our community through literacy and educational resources.”

Freedom Schools provides education to students ranging from Kindergarten to 8th grade during the summer in a six-week course. These student scholars are taught to improve their ability to read, connect to their culture and develop positive relationships with teachers and classmates. The students also participate in community service projects and social action initiatives.

“Providing summer literacy enrichment that helps children fall in love with reading and improves their literacy skills is important to the overall vitality of the communities we serve,” stated June Deadrick, Vice President, Community Relations at CenterPoint Energy. “We are excited to be able to partner with United Way on the Freedom Schools program to make it available to youth who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.”

