Karen Rase | Greene County News A boy holds a bluegill he caught from Shawnee Park lagoon during the youth fishing derby last Saturday. Karen Rase | Greene County News The perfect weather brought more bluegills to the surface. Karen Rase | Greene County News Former XCS board president Josh Day attended the event with his sons Jamie and Owen. Karen Rase | Greene County News These two participants came prepared — poles, nets, and tackle boxes. Sumitted photo | Sarah Mays Fishing derby participants set up their chairs/gear along the sides of the lagoon.

