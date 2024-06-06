Karen Rase | Greene County News
A boy holds a bluegill he caught from Shawnee Park lagoon during the youth fishing derby last Saturday.
The perfect weather brought more bluegills to the surface.
Former XCS board president Josh Day attended the event with his sons Jamie and Owen.
These two participants came prepared — poles, nets, and tackle boxes.
Sumitted photo | Sarah Mays
Fishing derby participants set up their chairs/gear along the sides of the lagoon.