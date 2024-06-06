Violence Free Futures opening new location

XENIA — Violence Free Futures, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope and healing for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, is celebrating the grand opening of its second campus location in Greene County.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27 at 193 S. Progress Drive, Xenia.

The newly renovated 4,300 square-foot campus will help meet the growing demand for domestic abuse and sexual violence survivor assistance in Greene County. Comprehensive support services, including counseling, intervention, prevention, and programs focused on hope and healing for those affected by domestic and sexual violence will be provided while empowering individuals and families to form lifestyles free from violence, according to officials.

“We are excited to open our new outreach campus,” said Debbie Matheson, executive director of Violence Free Futures. “This expansion will allow us to extend our reach to the growing number of families who need our services. We are grateful to the Greene County Commissioners for the funding that allowed this project to become a reality.”

Matheson has served as a key leader in the organization for more than 20 years.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the official opening of the outreach campus. Community members, local leaders and dignitaries, and supporters and donors of Violence Free Futures will be in attendance.

Violence Free Futures’ board, leadership, and staff will be on hand to provide a tours of the facility and provide information on VFF’s programs and services.

Violence Free Futures was formed as Family Violence Prevention Center in 1979. The agency has grown to provide a full slate of holistic and comprehensive services. These include a 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling, Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team Program (DIVERT), Healthy Homes, Certified Rape Crisis Center (new in 2022), Safe Housing Center, and an Inhouse Pet Center.

In 2023, the organization helped 9173 survivors. More than 30 percent of Greene County’s families have been impacted by domestic violence in one way or another.

The mission of Violence Free Futures is to reduce family and relationship violence and its impact throughout Greene County through prevention, intervention, collaborative community programs, and safe housing for individuals, children, teens, families, and seniors.