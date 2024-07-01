BCI investigating Xenia shooting

XENIA — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is working on an incident involving an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Xenia.

Around 7:25 a.m., Greene Central Communications received a complaint about a person who had been shooting a pistol in the area of the 100 block of Bellbrook Avenue. The caller also indicated that the subject had pointed the pistol at the caller.

Xenia Police Division officers responded to the area to investigate the complaint. When they arrived on scene, they located the suspect outside of the apartment complex. Shortly after the officers arrived, shots were fired and the suspect was injured. The suspect was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Crime scene tape was put up near an apartment building and portions of South Orange Street and Bellbrook Avenue were blocked off while crews were at the scene, according to WDTN.

“The Xenia Police Division will continue to cooperate with BCI and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office as they conduct their investigation,” XPD said in a release.

Investigation is active and ongoing. If you have other information regarding this incident, call the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s tip line at 855-224-6446.

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.