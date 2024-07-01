Records Center and Archives receives Trillium Grant Award

By Karen Rase

[email protected]

XENIA — The Greene County Records Center and Archives recently was awarded the Trillium Local Activity Grant for a new project that will exhibit the 1974 Xenia tornado’s history. The Trillium Local Activity grants offer up to $5,000 for projects with a local or community-wide impact.

The center became an America 250-Ohio Spring 2024 grant awardee and is in the process of developing its new project, “Xenia Lives,” 50 Years Later — Exhibiting the 1974 Tornado as a Catalyst for Advancements in Disaster Preparedness and Severe Weather Monitoring.

For the project, the center and the National Weather Service in Wilmington will bring the history of the April 3, 1974 tornado that hit Greene County into the public eye by planning and installing a five-panel exhibit in the central lobby of the Greene County Ledbetter Road facility.

Archive staff says the

exhibit will showcase the history of the 1974 tornado and its impact on the ways severe weather is monitored and reported — raising awareness of the national impact of the tragedy that killed 33 people and injured hundreds more.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to display this history of Xenia’s resilience and Ohio’s innovation in the aftermath of the destruction of Xenia and Wilberforce,” said project co-directors Robin Heise, archivist and records manager, and Mary McKinley, public outreach coordinator.

“It is doubly appropriate to remember this history this year, 50 years after the tornado and as we approach America’s semiquincentennial,” McKinley added. “The community supported each other to prove that ‘Xenia Lives’ and Ohio’s innovators got to work creating systems, policies, and technologies that protect American lives every time that severe weather strikes still to this day and for many years to come.”

The center was one of 61 recipients chosen from more than 170 state-wide applications during the grant program’s spring 2024 funding cycle. The America 250-Ohio Commission grants program has worked with Ohio Humanities to contribute $1 million in grants to 84 organizations across the state.

“The America 250-Ohio Commission congratulates the Greene County Records Center and Archives on this grant award. Their efforts in educating the public and honoring Ohio’s illustrious history are deeply appreciated,” said Doug Preisse, co-chair of the America 250-Ohio Commission. “As we near America’s 250th anniversary, these projects will play an essential role in elevating our state’s history and bolstering our communities’ efforts to execute impactful initiatives during such a monumental celebration.”

The grant program was designed to showcase the achievements, struggles, honors, innovations, and significance of all people in Ohio since before its founding to the present day.

According to archive staff, in 2026 the United States will celebrate its semiquincentennial, which is the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Each state has been encouraged to create a celebration and commemoration of this anniversary to reflect the unique character and contributions of each state to the nation over the past 250 years.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.