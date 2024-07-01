Man sentenced for part in murder plot

XENIA — One of three men involved in a plot to kill an area woman will spend at least 30 years in prison.

Aaron Joseph Davis, 22, was sentenced to 32 to 37.5 years in prison after pleading guilty on April 26 to one count of attempted aggravated murder with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of aggravated robbery with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes announced the sentence, which was handed down on June 28 by Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo A. Tornichio.

“Today, Judge Tornichio handed down a lengthy prison sentence to a violent young man who nearly took someone’s life,” Hayes said. “This sentence should communicate to everyone that if you come to Greene County and commit violent crimes, you will be met with Greene County Justice. I would like to commend the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, especially Det. Mike Terrell, for their swift response and exceptional investigation. Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Michele Henne and Christian Cavalier and Victim Advocate Riki Karolyi all played critical roles in this successful prosecution.”

On Sept. 12, 2022, Greene County Sheriff deputies and Xenia Police Division officers responded to the area of 900 Ford Road and 1281 Hilltop Road in Xenia Township where they located one female victim with a gunshot wound in the left side of her neck. The female victim identified co-defendant La’Dashiaun Brown as one of three suspects involved in the shooting. She also reported her vehicle was stolen after she was assaulted. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis, who was previously adjudicated delinquent in Montgomery County Juvenile Court for Aggravated Robbery in 2012, was determined to be the shooter. Davis later admitted to his responsibility, which not only included shooting the victim, but chasing her down and striking her with his handgun several times after the planned execution failed.

Davis will be on post-release control supervision for up to five years and required to register as a violent offender for at least 10 years after his release from prison. As part of a plea agreement, several other charges were dropped.

Brown was sentenced to 20-25 years in prison on Nov. 17, 2022. The third co-defendant, Jahmel Morgan, who plead guilty March 8, 2023, faces a sentence of 12-16.5 years when he is sentenced by Judge Tornichio on July 10.