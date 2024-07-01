Fish Pantry to hold Resource Fair Wednesday

XENIA —The Greene County Fish Pantry, 774 Cincinnati Ave., in conjunction with Greene Cats, will be holding a resource fair at its facility on Wednesday, July 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be several informational booths on hand and free hot dogs, drinks, and kiddie gift bags will be offered to those attending the resource fair.

Booth participants include the following:

Violence Free Futures, Premier Health, Greene County Veterans, Blue Star Families, Greene Cats, Clothes That Work, United Way, Sisca, Buckeye Health, Molina Health Care, Thrive Program, Hope Rising, Help Me Grow, Health Department, and Goodwill Easter Seals.

For more information on this event and donation hours, call 937-372-8441.