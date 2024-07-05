Cedarville volleyball to kick off season hosting four-team invite

CEDARVILLE — Three tournaments and 24 matches in all make up the 2024 Lady Jacket volleyball schedule.

The plan is that it all culminates in another trip to the G-MAC Volleyball Championship in November.

The four-team Cedarville Invitational kicks off the season on Sept. 6-7 with Central State, Lock Haven, and Saginaw Valley State participating.

The Jackets will head to Florida for the Palm Beach Atlantic/Lynn Bash at the Beach on Sept. 13-14.

They’ll return home to host Northwood in the G-MAC opener on Sept. 20.

There are 11 home dates in all, eight of which are within the conference.

CU will return to the Midwest Region Crossover Tournament on Oct. 18-19 in Hammond, Ind.

The Jackets were 15-16 overall last and finished 10-9 in league play.

2024 SCHEDULE

Aug. 24 — Toledo (Exhib.) — Away — 2 p.m.

Sept. 6 — Lock Haven — Home — 12 p.m.

Sept. 6 — Saginaw Valley State — Home — 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — Central State — Home — 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 — Palm Beach Atlantic — Away — 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 — Lynn — Away — 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 — Barry — Away — 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 — Northwood* — Home — 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — Hillsdale* — Home — 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 — Ohio Dominican* — Away — 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — Tiffin* — Away — 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — Findlay* — Away — 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 — Thomas More* — Away — 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — Kentucky Wesleyan* — Home — 2 p.m.

Oct. 18 — Midwest Region Crossover — Away — TBD

Oct. 19 — Midwest Region Crossover — Away — TBD

Oct. 25 — Ohio Dominican* — Home — 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 — Thomas More* — Home — 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 — Kentucky Wesleyan* — Away — 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — Malone* — Away — 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 — Walsh* — Away — 4 p.m.

Nov. 12 — Lake Erie* — Home — 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — Ursuline* — Home — 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 — Ashland* — Home — 7 p.m.

Nov. 19-23 — G-MAC Tournament* — Highest Seed — TBD