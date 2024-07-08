Xenia reserved football seats go on sale Monday — Sports Digest: July 8, 2024

XENIA — The Xenia athletic department will begin selling all-sports passes and reserved seats for varsity football at 9 a.m. on Monday in the athletic office.

There are several pass options available. The all-sports passes are not valid for post-season or tournament games.

Student Pass ($60): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one student (high school age and younger) to all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Adult Pass ($90): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one adult to all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. You can purchase a second adult pass for $60.

Family Pass ($250): This pass is good for admission of up to four people per household for all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. Additional family members in the same household may be added for $60 each.

Senior Citizen Pass (Free): Xenia residents 62 years and older can receive this pass for free admission to middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. All Senior Citizen Passes can be picked up at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center next to the Xenia YMCA.

Reserved football seats are $75 each and are good for the blue seat backs for all 2024 varsity games including the jamboree game vs Clinton-Massie, all five home football games and any home playoff games. Staff members, senior citizens, adult, and family pass members can purchase a reserved seat for $20.

The passes and reserved seats will be on sale daily from 9-11 a.m.

Eat chicken for Bellbrook tennis

The Bellbrook girls tennis team will be holding a fundraising event from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at a Chick-Fil-A location at 3201 Cornerstone N. Boulevard in Centerville.

A percentage of sales during the listed time will be donated to the program.

Bellbrook youth camps beginning soon

Bellbrook schools will conduct several camps for athletes in July.

Boys and girls soccer camps for kindergarten through eighth grade students will be held from July 15-17. Cost is $60 per student and will be at the Bellbrook main football stadium.

Boys ad girls volleyball camps will be from July 22-24. Grades three through six will be at Bellbrook Middle School, and seventh and eighth graders at the high school. Cost is $100 per student and will be from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

Boys and girls cheerleading camp will be on July 22 and 23 from 5 – 8 p.m. for kindergarten through eighth grade students. Cost is $65 per participant at BellbrookHigh School.

Boys and girls cross country running camp will be from July 29 – August 1. The camp will be from 9 – 11 a.m. each day, and a final race event will be held on August 1 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per camper.

Students who are not enrolled at Bellbrook schools are welcome to attend, but a parent account must be created through the Bellbrook school system first. Information can be found on the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District website.

Submit your camp information

If you are conducting or know of other summer camps being held for Greene County students, please submit the information to [email protected] and we will get it to appear in a future edition.

Play It Forward Golf Outing returns

The 11th Annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the XHS Class of ’73, is scheduled for Sept. 7 at WGC in Xenia.

Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The golf scramble begins at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until August 23. All registrations should be received no later than August 30.

The goal of the fundraiser is to give back to current XHS graduates in need – our 12th $4000 scholarship was awarded in May.

Visit our Facebook page at Xenia Play It Forward Fundraiser to download sponsorship and registration forms or contact one of the following individuals:

Jerry Boggs – [email protected]

Diane Wuebben Ponder – [email protected]

Sheryl Haines Yeazel – [email protected]

Steve Greene – [email protected]