Speaker series continues at Miami Valley Military History Museum

FAIRBORN — The Miami Valley Military History Museum is continuing their speaker series by hosting Retired White House Nurse Karey M. Dufour on Wednesday.

The speech, titled “All the President’s Nurses,” will take place at 6 p.m. at the Miami Valley Military History Museum, located at 4 E. Main Street in downtown Fairborn.

Retired Colonel Dufour has served in multiple roles as flight nurse during her time in the Air Force, including teaching as an instructor and rebuilding the Keesler Air Force Base emergency room after Hurricane Katrina. She has also served with the White House Medical Unit during the Bush and Obama administrations.

Along with her White House experience, Dufour was part of the finest aeromedical evacuation crew to win the Clarency McKay Trophy for taking part in the most meritorious flight of the year. Her and her crew were chosen for “Performing heroic rescue efforts in record time for victims of the USS Cole attack during the 6,000 mile round-trip journey between Aden, Yemen, Djibouti, and the Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Aircrew members launched two rescue C-9 Nightingale crews within one hour of alert.”

Dufour has also served as Chief, Strategis medical Plan Division under the Office of the Air Force Surgeon General and was deployed in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Inhereny Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel and the Horn of Africa.

Additionally, she is a Professional Dog Trainer and owns her own dog training business in which she trains basic obedience alongside service, emotional support and pet therapy dogs for individuals with special needs.

She co-founded Pawz 4 Peeps in 2020, a dog training business, and was hired in 2021 to serve as an Assistant Director of the Clinical Core at the Helene Fuld Health Trust National Institute for Evidence-based Practice in Nursing & Healthcare at the Ohio State University College of Nursing. She has now been a nurse for 26 years.

Among her many awards are the Presidential Service Badge for her work with former President George Bush, Vice Presidential Service Badge for her work with Joe Biden, the Air Medal, and Kosovo and Afghanistan Campaign Medals.

