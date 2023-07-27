File photo The destruction derby is also a hit and provides plenty of thrills, as did some of the action from 2022. File photos The kiddie calf scramble is one of the more popular events to attend and helps kick off the week each year. The event will return as part of the 2023 Greene County Fair as part of the week-long schedule at the grandstand.

XENIA — Tagging animals, racing, and crashing vehicles return to the Greene County Fair for 2023.

The list of evening entertainment activities at the main grandstands includes several annual favorites starting with the calf scramble on opening night and concluding the week with truck and tractor pull events.

Sign-up for the calf scramble will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday in the shelter near Cattlemen’s Concession Trailer. The kiddie event for younger ages will begin at 7 p.m., and the main event will get underway at its conclusion.

Four types of vehicles classes will compete in the demolition derby on Monday, including full-size and compact street stocks, pro stock compacts and stock mini-van, truck or SUV.

“That’s always a big hit,” said media director Kala Benton.

The derby starts at 7 p.m., and more information is available at www.derbydogdemo.com.

Drag racing will get underway Tuesday and the event costs $20 for diesel entry classes and $10 for all others. Practice and registration begins at 5 p.m., with the event starting at 7 p.m. More information can be found at www.koidragracing.com.

Both nights of harness racing will have six races at one mile in length. Colts and fillies of two years will compete Wednesday and three-year-olds on Thursday. The Chip Noble Memorial Pace will close the event and be limited to seven starters, with initial preference to Ohio sired or Ohio owner entrees. Entry fees range from $30-100.

Both truck and tractor pull events start at 7 p.m. and feature multiple entry classes. Participants should call 937-372-8621 for more information.

The calf scramble and harness racing events are free to attend. All other events will cost $5 for a grandstand ticket and $10 for infield access, except for the destruction derby which will be $15 for patrons to be on the infield.

2023 GRANDSTAND SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Sun., July 30 — Kiddy Calf Scramble, 7 p.m.; Calf Scramble, 7:45 p.m. (Free)

Mon., July 31 — DERBYDOG Demo Derby, 7 p.m. ($5 grandstand, $15 infield)

Tue., Aug. 1 — KOI Drag Racing (ATV/Trucks), 7 p.m. ($5 grandstand, $10 infield)

Wed., Aug. 2 — Harness Racing, 6:30 p.m. (Free)

Thur., Aug. 3 — Harness Racing, 6:30 p.m. (Free)

Fri., Aug. 4 — OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pulls, 7 p.m. ($5 grandstand, $10 infield)

Sat., Aug. 5 — COTPA & DCTPA Tractor and Truck Pull, 7 p.m. ($5 grandstand, $10 infield)

