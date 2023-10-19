CEDARVILLE — Cedarville High and Middle schools recently named their September students of the month.

Recognized were Ellianna Ferguson (12th grade), James Brooks (11th grade), Luke Bowman (10th), Clayton Smith (ninth grade), Anna Becknell (eighth grade), Titus Rice (seventh grade), and Tae Mullins (sixth grade).

The schools sent the following about each student.

Ferguson — Ellianna is helpful, sweet, and a great leader.

Brooks — James is a great worker. He is friendly, helpful, kind, and funny.

Bowman — Luke is someone who will move to work with other students in class that sit alone.

Smith — Clayton is an outstanding student.

Becknell — Anna is mature, responsible, helpful, and friendly.

Rice — Titus is a model student, critical thinker, works well with others, and is always up for a challenge.

Mullins — Tae is hard working, and has a positive attitude.