Xenia to hold public hearing on Bridges of Hope expansion

XENIA — Bridges of Hope is looking to expand its occupancy from a 50-bed shelter to a 100-bed shelter before harsh weather sets in.

The Xenia Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed expansion at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 in the City Administration Building. The commission will determine whether to grant a conditional use allowing a 50-occupant expansion at the former Simon Kenton Elementary School.

Surrounding the property is a cemetery to the east, Xenia Nazarene Community Center to the west, commercial and residential uses to the north, agricultural land, and a planned boat/RV storage complex to the south.

The shelter, which opened its doors in 2017, offers supportive services and housing onsite. Due to a rising surge of homeless applicants, there is a need for at least 50 more beds. There is a growing shortage of available housing in Xenia which some believe has led to increased homelessness.

The shelter received a permit in 2021 to add classrooms and counseling spaces and currently seeks to utilize unoccupied space.

“We’re planning on adding a new section of beds to the northeastern corner of the building,” said Will Urschel, Bridges of Hope board president. “Approval of our conditional use request and additional zoning permit will give our applicants the ability to use this proposed space after we have received a certificate of occupancy. It all comes down to what is approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.”

Urschel added that the proposed conditional use is established as an allowed conditional use in the applicable zoning district. If permits are approved, the board is prepared to spend $10,000-20,000 on the 50 additional beds needed and some additional staffers.

According to city documents, a homeless shelter meets the definition of temporary shelter in the land development code, which is regulated as a conditional use in the P-1 district.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.