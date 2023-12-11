Shop with a Deputy serves 105 children

Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Sheriff Scott Anger assists a child picking out a toy at the Xenia Walmart. The boy wanted his brother and mother to receive a gift rather than himself. Deputies’ wives and friends put in a long morning wrapping gifts that the children chose. Deputy Luciana Lieff assists cousins in finding blankets, throws, and slippers during their shopping trip. Deputies took turns assisting 105 children pick out toys at the Xenia Walmart under the “Shop with a Deputy” program. Even deputies have to check in with Santa and Sheriff Scott Anger is no exception having been summoned by Mr. Claus (Dep. Tim Spradlin) and Mrs. Clause (wife Susan Spradlin).

XENIA — The Xenia Walmart was packed Saturday when 35 members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and their wives met there for their annual “Shop with a Deputy” event.

With proceeds from the Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Activity Fund, 105 children — pre-selected by Greene County Children Services — were able to pick out toys, clothing, or whatever else they wanted.

Many wanted to forgo picking out gifts for themselves and asked to choose gifts for their siblings or mother instead.

“This is something we look forward to all year long, seeing how happy the kids are,” said Captain Kelly Moore, event coordinator. “We appreciate all the help we receive from Children Services, Walmart staff, and our volunteers.”

The choice of toys included Nerf guns with sponge bullets, light sabers, computer games, various dolls, coloring books/markers, cozy blankets, and slippers.

“We all enjoy being here for this event — the kids and their parents are very appreciative,” said Monica Schiffler, Children Services’ coordinator of the event.

Guided by deputies who had volunteered their time to help out at the event, children seemed in awe of the variety of merchandise to pick from and some couldn’t make up their minds. Some of the volunteers — including Sheriff Scott Anger — seemed to enjoy viewing and handling the variety of toys themselves, admitting having “one of those” in their youth.

“I really get a kick out of doing this every year,” said Anger. “Everyone gets together on behalf of the children and getting to see them happy and excited is very rewarding. It’s something myself, my staff, and the community look forward to each year.”

Many of the deputies’ wives wrapped selected gifts for those who chose to wait until Christmas but other children wanted to play with their toys right away pending their parent’s approval.

Each child received a tree ornament designed and created by reserve deputy Nate Martindale and snacks were provided by Walmart staff.

Children also got to chat with Mr. and Mrs. Claus (Tim and Susan Spradlin), before exiting the store and all insisted on having their picture taken with Santa.

