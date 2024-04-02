Fulk resigns as Greeneview boys basketball coach

File photo Kyle Fulk will not return as Greeneview’s head boys basketball coach next season.

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview boys basketball head coach Kyle Fulk has resigned after 11 seasons.

Fulk, 38, compiled a 144-111 overall record and 108-63 in Ohio Heritage Conference play during his tenure. His teams won two league championships, in 2019-20 and 2022-23, while Greeneview advanced to two Division III district championships games in 2021 and 2023.

Fulk is a Greeneview graduate and also has been an assistant coach for the boys golf team at the school.

Greeneview athletic director Mark Rinehart said the position has already been posted. All interested candidates should send in their resume to Rinehart by April 19 at his email address [email protected] .

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.