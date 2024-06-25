Fairborn Skyline Chili serves breakfast

FAIRBORN — Residents of Fairborn have the opportunity to try a new breakfast menu at Skyline Chili.

The Skyline located at 1223 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is one of only five locations introducing this new experimental menu for customers.

The menu opened for Fairborn customers on June 24, and now includes four locations in southwest Ohio. The breakfast menu first began rolling out last year in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The brand new breakfast menu includes a breakfast-style coney, burrito, chilito, and a hash brown chili entree called a breakfast way, according to the restaurant’s website.

There is no information as to whether the breakfast menu will be available permanently, or if other locations will adopt the breakfast menu as well.

